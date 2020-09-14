MP Hanuman Beniwal shares two COVID-19 test results - from Delhi positive, from Jaipur negative

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday shared two COVID-19 reports, with contradictory results and took to social media to wonder which of the two should be considered accurate.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaur MP said that his COVID-19 report after being tested in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha session had returned a positive result while the one he said he had got done in Jaipur turned out a negative result.



"In the COVID-19 test conducted at Lok Sabha premises, my report has come positive. Later, I got myself tested at by SMS medical in Jaipur and the report came negative. I am sharing both the reports with you, which report should be considered correct?" the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) posted on his Twitter account.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced today with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1.

Seventeen Members of Parliament, including ruling BJP leaders Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, have tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. (ANI)

