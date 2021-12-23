MP has administered 10 crore COVID vaccine doses so far: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state has administered 10 crore COVID vaccine doses.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chouhan said, "Madhya Pradesh has administrated 10 crore COVID vaccine doses (first & second) as of Wednesday, which is historic."

The Chief Minister further informed that over 94 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the vaccine while more than 87 per cent have been jabbed with the second dose as well.

More than 138 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. (ANI)