MP Health Minister felicitates Ujjain Collector for booking trader under NSA on charges of food adulteration

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 02 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat on Thursday felicitated Ujjain Collector, Shashank Mishra after the district administration booked a trader under National Security Act on charges of adulteration in food items.

Minister Silawat said, "The business of adulterated food was going on in the state for a long time. But when this government came in 2018, we had promised that we will not let anyone play with the life and health of any person."

"I congratulate the team for attempting to put an end to such a practice," Silawat added.

On Thursday, trader Kirti Kelkar was booked under National Security Act (NSA) on charges of adulteration in food items by the Ujjain district administration.

Ujjain Collector Shashank Mishra, "Yesterday, we raided a factory where food adulteration was being carried out. We have booked Kirti Kelkar under National Security Act."

"We have taken samples from many places and we are carrying out an action against food adulteration on a large scale", Mishra added. (ANI)

