MP High Court grants bail to Congress leader Raja Pateria in connection with remark against PM Modi

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to former MP minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh in connection with the controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defence Counsel Shashank Shekar told ANI, "A meeting of Congress party was being held in Powai in Panna district in which Pateria used some words for PM Modi in the context of defeating him which did not go well with the public. Following this, an FIR was filed against him."

"After the FIR, Pateria applied for bail in which the court had said that it should not have been said. The court had given us one month's time to repeat our prayer. Therefore after one month, we put the bail plea again and the High Court granted the bail on a bond of Rs one lakh," he said, adding that the court also said not to use such words again.

Congress leader Pateriya on December 11 last year, stoked the controversy over his purported comments that people should be prepared to carry out Prime Minister Modi's 'hatya' (murder) to ensure that the Constitution is saved.

A viral video purportedly shows Pateria as saying, "PM Modi will end elections, divide people on the basis of religion, caste and Language. Tribals face the biggest threat under his regime. You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution."



Later, Pateria clarified that hatya (which in hindi means kill) was metaphorically used by him 'in the sense of defeating him'.

Pateriya purportedly made the controversial remarks on December 11, 2022, at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House in Panna district, which was attended by senior party leaders, including Raja Pateriya, district Congress in-charge Manoj Trivedi and several party workers.

On December 12, 2022, Pateriya, however, said that his comments were wrongly interpreted and that he meant to defeat Modi electorally.

"A video has surfaced on Sunday's (December 11) card distribution of the Mandalam sector in Powai, in which it is alleged that I had said I will kill Modi. I am a follower of Gandhi and a follower of Gandhi cannot talk of the murder of anybody. The video is nothing but misrepresentation of what I said," Pateriya then said.

"What I meant to say was it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution. It is necessary to defeat Modi to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribals and to remove unemployment. My intention behind the 'assassination of Modi' remark has been misrepresented," Pateriya then said.

Pateria was arrested by Panna Police from his residence in Hatta, Damoh district on December 13, 2022. (ANI)

