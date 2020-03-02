MP Higher Secondary Board exams begin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The examinations for Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary Board began on Monday while board exams for high schools are scheduled to start from March 2.

Speaking to ANI, Sarojini Naidu School principal Archana Jain said, "Total of 443 students are taking an exam here under the supervision of teachers. We have made all security arrangements and provided water facility for the student."

"We have also made an arrangement for medicine in case of any emergency. Students are taking the exam in a good environment," she added. (ANI)

