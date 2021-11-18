MP Home Minister alleges Amazon not cooperating in drugs case probe, warns of action

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday accused e-commerce platform Amazon of not cooperating in the alleged drugs peddling case in the state and demanded its cooperation else it would prompt the state government to take action.

"There are no guidelines for online businesses. We will make guidelines from Madhya Pradesh. Amazon was called but they are not cooperating, we will bring them. I appeal to Amazon's MD-CEO to cooperate or else we will prompt action," Mishra said while addressing media persons here today.

"So far, it has been proved that 84 tonne marijuana (ganja) was moved via Amazon," he added.



Recently, Madhya Pradesh Police busted an alleged racket of the sale of marijuana through Amazon and arrested three accused, the police told ANI.

According to the police, the consignment of drugs was being smuggled via Amazon from Visakhapatnam to Madhya Pradesh and other places.

Following the developments, Amazon India said in a statement that the portal does not allow the sale and purchase of products illegal in India and assured their full support and co-operation to the investigating and law enforcement authorities.

"Amazon operates a marketplace in India (amazon.in), which enables third-party sellers to display, list and offer for sale, products to end-customers directly. Amazon has a high bar on compliance and contractually our sellers are required to comply with all applicable laws for selling their products on amazon.in. We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India. However, in case sellers list such products, as an intermediary, we take strict action as may be required under the law, when the same is highlighted to us. The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws," the Amazon India spokesperson had said in a statement. (ANI)

