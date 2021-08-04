MP Home Minister denies rumours of damage caused to Harsi Dam in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, after visiting the flood affected Gwalior-Chambal region on Wednesday, brushed aside the rumours regarding the Harsi Dam situated in Gwalior district that it got washed away due to heavy rainfall and floods.

The State home minister is on an inspection of the flood-affected region, adding that the ministers are on the field and the government's priority is to rescue people and shift them to a safer place, said Mishra.

Talking about the rescue operations in villages alongside river Narmada, he said, "Rescue operations are underway. We have deployed Indian Army and Air Force personnel in the affected region. The government will help in whatever it can."



He further said that around five to seven persons are stranded in nearby village Kotla and he is on his way to the village to inspect the situation.

Taking stock of the flood situation in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that over 1,000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected Sheopur village, adding that 30 villages in the region have been affected by the rivers Quarri, Seep, and Parvati.

"In Gwalior's Pawaya Bhitarpur @BSF_India with the help of the administration, 24 people were rescued in the night, mostly children and women. Those who successfully carried out this operation even in dark and adverse conditions #BSF The jawans are to be congratulated," tweeted Chouhan in Hindi. (ANI)

