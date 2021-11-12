MP Home Minister holds review meeting to oversee 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' preparations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra undertook a review meeting to oversee the preparations of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in Bhopal, that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Bhopal on November 15 that will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. So I held a meeting to review all the preparations for the day. We are glad that the celebration is beginning from Madhya Pradesh," Mishra told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Cabinet approved the declaration of November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.



"Week-long celebrations planned from November 15 to 22 to celebrate and commemorate the glorious history of tribal people, culture and achievements," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said briefing media about the Cabinet decision.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.


