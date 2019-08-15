MP home minister performs dance on Independence Day

Madhya Pradesh [India] Aug 15 (ANI): Expressing his delight and joy on the occasion of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh home minister Bala Bachchan danced to the beats of the tribal song here today.

Dressed in a white kurta and red traditional turban, 54-year-old Bachchan is seen surrounded by the fellow leaders and children who performed cultural programs during the Independence Day celebrations.

The Congress leader who had come to attend the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of 73rd independence day could not resist showing how overjoyed he was, as he started dancing along with the others. (ANI)