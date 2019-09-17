MP Home Minister seeks Rs 2,000 crore from Centre for flood relief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh home minister Bala Bachchan on Monday urged the Centre to provide Rs 2,000 crore as urgent relief for the flood-affected state.

At a press conference, Bachchan said that the state had suffered damages amounting to as much as Rs 10,000 crores due to floods.

"The state needs help from the Centre to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. The Centre should release this amount for the state immediately," he said.

Bachchan also hit out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan who visited the flood-hit region of Mandsaur yesterday, and stated that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister did not fulfill his promises.

Chauhan had said, "We will provide all possible aid and stand with the flood-affected people here, just like their family. We will also request the government to help the people over here." (ANI)

