MP home minister slams Bihar education minister's controversial remark on Ramcharitmanas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has slammed Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar for his controversial remark on Hindu religious book Ramcharitmanas.

Mishra on Thursday said, "Education works to unite, but there has been an atmosphere of chaos in Bihar. It has been seen for the first time that the Education Minister himself is trying to destroy education. He is wrongly interpreting the religious book and Chaupai (texts written in the book), which is not good and it also describes the situation in Bihar."

Bihar Minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday stoked the controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society".

While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.

"Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

He has said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.

"Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," added Chandrashekhar. (ANI)