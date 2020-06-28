MP honey trap case: Indore Crime Branch arrests Jeetu Soni from Gujarat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Indore Police has arrested a wanted accused, Jeetu Soni, from Gujarat in connection with the honey trap case, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hari Narayan Chari Mishra.

Soni had come into limelight after releasing several videos, and audiotapes related to the case. A prize of Rs 1 lakh had been placed on the arrest of Soni by the police. He is accused of blackmailing a Hindi daily owner, along with several cases of blackmail, fraud, gang rape, extortion, among other crime.

A few days ago, Crime Branch teams had arrested his brother Mahendra Soni from Gujarat. Over 12 teams of the police had been positioned in Gujarat to arrest the accused.

The Indore police is likely to make some big announcements in connection with the case in a short while, following the arrest of the duo.

Earlier, the state police had extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case.

The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips, and screenshots of chats, with many of them said to be objectionable in nature, a source said.

According to sources, the material was used to allegedly blackmail bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen in the state.

The incident had come to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. (ANI)

