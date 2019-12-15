MP honey trap case: Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes property of absconder Jitu Soni's brother

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday demolished a property owned by Mahendra Soni, the brother of Jitu Soni who is absconding and against whom a case under IT Act was filed by an employee of the Municipal Corporation of Indore for publishing news and videos related with a honey trap incident.

Prize money of Rs 1 lakh was announced on Friday for giving information about absconding accused Jitu Soni, police said. At least 25 other cases are registered in the past 12 days against Jitu, of which nine are old cases.

Jitu Soni is the owner of Sanjha Lokswami newspaper in which he published news reports about honey trap incident in the state. Soni is also accused of publishing audio and videos related to the honey trap incident on a YouTube channel of his newspaper.

The Indore Municipal Corporation Official Harbhajan Singh had filed a case against Jitu and his son Amit Soni under the IT Act for publishing news about honey trap incident.

Earlier this year, six persons, including five women, were arrested in connection with the case. It came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.

The scandal had rocked the state and snowballed into a political controversy. (ANI)

