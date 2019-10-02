MP honey trap case: Rajendra Kumar appointed as new SIT chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Rajendra Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the honey trapping case.

Kumar has replaced Sanjeev Shami who was previously doing the investigation as the SIT chief in the case.

15 IPS officials have also been transferred, apart from the latest appointment.

Six persons including five women and a man were arrested in connection with the honey trapping case.

The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

