MP: Hoshangabad SDM claims of being held hostage at collector's residence

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Hoshangabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has accused the district collector of holding him hostage at his official residence and has claimed to have sent a complaint in this regard to his senior officials.

The complainant SDM Ravish Shrivastava told reporters, "In the midnight, I was called to collector's residence and could only leave from there after three hours. I have been removed from the post yesterday night. I have not been given any show cause and have been informed about it verbally."

"I have written a letter to my senior officials regarding the incident. I am a civil servant and I am bound by official code of conduct, hence I will not be sharing more details at the moment", he added.

The District Magistrate, however, refuted all these charges as baseless and stated that the SDM was called to his residence for official work.

District Magistrate Shailendra Singh said, "If he was held hostage, how did he went home. We have received a lot of complaints against him. These accusations are wrong. He was called because of official work and others were also present at the time." (ANI)

