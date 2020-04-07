MP Human Rights Commission writes to state CS after several staff members test COVID-19 positive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has written to the State's Chief Secretary, seeking details of whether proper protocol was followed after several staff members of the state's Health Department tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after 12 new coronavirus cases were reported from Bhopal on Tuesday, which included healthcare staff and policemen.

Out of the total 12 cases, five patients are health workers and the remaining seven are the cops, according to the information provided by Bhopal's Health Officer, Sudhir Kumar Dehriyal.

"12 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bhopal. These include five Health Department staff and seven cops," said Dehriyal while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

