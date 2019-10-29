MP: Husband attacks wife with acid following quarrel

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A 25-year-woman in Mehatpur village of Agar Malwa district suffered severe burns after her husband allegedly threw strong acid on her, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Mau Singh attacked his wife while she was sleeping. Police said that the accused took this grave move following a quarrel with his wife.

He absconded the incident site minutes after committing the crime.

According to police, the woman was referred to a hospital in Ujjain as she was in a critical situation.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 307 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are making efforts to nab Mau Singh. (ANI)

