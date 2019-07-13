MP: Husband gives wife's cop uniform to girlfriend to loot people, both held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A woman was arrested along with her boyfriend for allegedly committing robberies by impersonating as a cop here in Indore on Saturday.

The police said they arrested two persons in case of robbery. The accused woman used to pose as a police officer to loot people.

Surprisingly, her lover, another accused in the case, had given her a police uniform of his wife who is posted as an inspector in Madhya Pradesh police.

Police have seized a fake police identity card from the accused.

The identities of the accused are yet to be revealed by the police.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

