Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A woman was arrested along with her boyfriend for allegedly committing robberies by impersonating as a cop here in Indore on Saturday.
The police said they arrested two persons in case of robbery. The accused woman used to pose as a police officer to loot people.
Surprisingly, her lover, another accused in the case, had given her a police uniform of his wife who is posted as an inspector in Madhya Pradesh police.
Police have seized a fake police identity card from the accused.
The identities of the accused are yet to be revealed by the police.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)
MP: Husband gives wife's cop uniform to girlfriend to loot people, both held
ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 19:50 IST
