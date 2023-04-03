MP: IAS officer's dog goes missing from Gwalior's Bilua area, police engage in search, "missing posters" pasted in area

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): A dog of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer went missing from Bilua area in Gwalior district following which "missing posters" were pasted in the area and the police are engaged in a search for the last three days.

The dog went missing on Friday (March 31).

According to the sources, two dogs of the IAS officer of the MP cadre posted in Delhi were being taken from Delhi to Bhopal. On Friday night, the staff carrying the dog by car stopped at a dhaba near Bilaua to have food. While the staff members were having food, both the dogs escaped from the car. After the search, the staff caught one dog but failed to find the other one.

After that, the staff informed the IAS officer in Delhi about the incident over the phone. After that the Gwalior police along with staff of the Gwalior zoo started searching for the dog. Missing posters have been also pasted on the surrounding Dhabas.





Dabra Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Sharma said, "Some people came to a dhaba in Bilua area when their dog escaped by jumping from their car. They were going from Delhi to Bhopal. A complaint has been registered and nearby restaurants and shops have been informed."

"Posters have also been put up at various places, in which it has also been announced to give appropriate rewards to the one who finds the dog," Sharma added.

Jaipraksh, the owner of the dhaba from where the dog went missing, said, "On Friday night a vehicle stops here, the staff members eat food and during this one of the dogs goes missing. That dog belongs to an officer because the officer himself came here along with the police as well as other personnel in search of the dog the next morning."

"When the dog was not found, posters were put up to search for it. In which it was mentioned that appropriate reward will be given to the person who tells about the missing dog," he said. (ANI)

