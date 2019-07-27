MP: Incessant rains damage many 'kutcha' houses in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Several 'kutcha' houses were damaged due to incessant rains in Mandsaur while water entering the houses also caused damage to loss of foodgrains and livestock, District Collector, Manoj Pushp said on Saturday.

"In Narayangarh and Malhargarh area rainwater entered the houses of residents, the water level has receded now but their food and livestock have been badly affected. We have made provisions for their food and stay," Manoj told reporters here.

Talking about compensations for the affected people he said, "Food arrangements are being made for the affected people. Compensation will be given as per the provisions." (ANI)

