MP: Indore crime branch busts 'sextortion' gang; 4 accused arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Indore crime branch has busted a sextortion gang and arrested four accused from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Raees, Zishan, Yasib and Haroon. Indore Commissioner of Police Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that the entire incident come to light during an investigation of a suicide case.

A working-class elderly man committed suicide in the Rajendra Nagar area of the district last month. During the investigation of the case, it was found that the accused had made a video call to the elderly and showed a nude video of the woman and recorded the incident. After that, they demanded money and started blackmailing him to send it to his relatives.



When the elderly did not give them money, the accused made the video viral and sent it to the victim's acquaintances. Due to which the old man committed suicide, Mishra added.

The case registered in Rajendra Nagar Police station was then handed over to the crime branch for further investigation. After a month's investigation, the Crime Branch caught four accused from Bharatpur, Rajasthan. In the preliminary investigation it was also found that the accused had used more than 1100 IMEI numbers in the last 6 months to blackmail people and to evade the police, the official said.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case against them under various sections, including the IT act.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had made a website Jeevan Saathi in the name of women. These gangs used to make video calls to the people visiting this website and play nude videos of the woman through another mobile. In the meantime, they used to record a video of the person watching the clip. After some time, they used to WhatsApp the video to the victim and demand money. On not getting the money, these gangs used to reach out to the victim's acquaintances from the social media account of that person and sent the video to them.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

