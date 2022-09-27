MP: Indore municipal corporation passes resolution to install CCTV cameras across city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh), September 27 [India], In an effort to increase security cover in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the Municipal Corporation in its first Mayor-in-Council has passed a resolution to install CCTV cameras across the city, informed Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Monday.

These cameras will be installed by people of affluent colonies at their own expense and action will be taken against those who do not comply with the order.

Apart from this, the Municipal Corporation will get cameras installed in the areas where the residents are not financially sound.

In addition, a proposal to install a statue of Lata Mangeshkar of Indore was also passed by the Mayor-in-Council.



Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told ANI, "In order to do surveillance through CCTV cameras in the city, the Municipal Corporation, using its power, passed a resolution, under which it has been decided to have CCTV cameras in the city."

"CCTV cameras will be installed where 100 or more people gather. Its data will be stored for 30 days, which will be monitored from the office of Smart City. The use of this camera footage will be useful from the point of view of the law. For this, we have made by-laws," he added.

He further stated, "in the residential colonies, where people are not able to install CCTV at their own cost, the Municipal Corporation will get the cameras installed. On the other hand, if it is a large colony, residential association or commercial area, then it will be the responsibility of the residents to get the cameras installed."

A resolution has also been passed to install a statue of Lata Mangeshkar, who grew up in Indore. The statue will be installed in the garden of Gandhi Hall courtyard, which is adjacent to Lata Mangeshkar's old house in Sikh Mohalla.

The name of the residency area of Indore is being changed, it will be named after the 1857 Krantiveer Maharana Bakhtawar Singh. This area will now be called Maharana Bakhtawar Singh Kshetra. (ANI)

