MP: Indore Police bust inter-state gang involved in thefts, arrest 3 persons

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Indore police busted an inter-state gang involved in theft incidents and arrested three members of the gang, a police official said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Vyas told reporters, "These accused had targeted the bungalow of Rajeev Nigam, Joint Director of Urban Administration Department, located in Lasudia locality of the district last year. They had stolen goods which include gold, silver and cash worth lakhs of rupees from the bungalow."

The police received the CCTV footage of the gang, in which a car was found to be used in the crime. That car had reached the state capital Bhopal, following which the police activated their informer after searching for the accused in Bhopal for several days, Additional DCP Vyas said.



He added that acting on the tip of the informer, the police reached a farm house of the accused in Bhopal where 9 rooms were built. All the luxury facilities, including air-conditioning were available in all these rooms. A swimming pool and horse stable was also built. The police arrested the three accused from the spot.

"During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and told police about committing over 70 crimes in many cities, including Hyderabad, Nagpur and Jaipur. The accused used to come in a luxury car and when asked by anyone, they used to introduce themselves as the officials of the telecom company," the officer added.



The accused are basically residents of Bihar and their fathers are government employees. The accused are not very educated. The police have recovered wireless sets from them. They used wireless sets to talk to each other instead of mobile phones. Besides, gold, silver, tools used in breaking locks of houses, gas flame for smelting gold and silver, and a stone used for testing gold have been found from them, Additional DCP Vyas said.

Further inquiry into the matter will be done after taking their remand. Besides, efforts were on to nab one remaining member of the gang, he added. (ANI)

