MP: Indore reports 157 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Indore district of Madhya Pradesh reported 157 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the district to 9,414, the state health department said.

The district also reported one death on Thursday. The total number of deaths in Indore stood at 341.

To date, 6,191 patients have recovered and been discharged in the district.

Meanwhile, the health department started conducting antibody tests in Indore from August 11 onwards. This test will be carried out by taking blood samples of 7,000 people, including children, men, and women who will be eligible to give plasma to COVID-19 patients if detected with sufficient antibodies.

People with more number of antibodies will be able to donate plasma to coronavirus patients.

With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

