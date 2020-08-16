MP: Indore reports 214 new COVID-19 cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indore district of Madhya Pradesh reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the district to 9804, the state health department said.

The total number of deaths in Indore stood at 342.

India on Saturday crossed 25 lakh COVID-19 cases in the country after an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

With the highest recoveries of 57,381 COVID-19 cases in a single day, the total recoveries have crossed the 18-lakh mark and stand at 18,08,936. India's recovery rate has soared past 70 per cent ensuring more and more patients are recovering, said the health ministry.

According to the health ministry, there are 6,68,220 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total positive cases and are under active medical supervision.

A total of 996 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 49,036.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the tally rose to 25,26,193 COVID cases, including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged and migrated, and 49,036 deaths. (ANI)

