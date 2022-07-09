MP: Indore witnesses shortages of goats due to high demand ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), Indore has been witnessing shortages of goats for Eid due to high demand from the parts of the country including south India. As the demand for goats has been increasing, the prices have also hiked.

Speaking to ANI, the President of Madhya Pradesh Sheep and Goat Traders Association Haji Nawab Qureshi said ten days before the market was down, now as Eid is closer, the demand for goats has increased and prices have also hiked.





"However, transportation cost is one of the reasons for price hikes. Hundreds of goats send to markets in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Banglore. Likewise, goats were transported from Rajashthan and Uttar Pradesh to Indore. Due to the increase in transportation costs, the price for goats also increased," Qureshi said.

He said that compared to last year, the business is doing good this year.



