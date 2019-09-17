MP: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh attend Sant Samagam in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday attended the congregation of saints, Sant Samagam here along with Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

"It is my good fortune that I got an opportunity to attend the Sant Samagam here. I have a deep respect for the saints," the Chief Minister said.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kamal Nath said, "Some people are understandably unhappy at my participation here as they think they have the contract on religious matters."

Kamal Nath further said that the power of India does not lie in its military or economic might but its spiritual core.

Digvijaya Singh attacked the fraudsters who conducted heinous crimes by wearing saffron robes.

"Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples, is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even God will forgive them," he said.

Namdas Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba said, "From every district of the state, saints will meet here in this Sant Samagam programme."

Hitting out at BJP, Computer Baba said, "BJP used to say that there is a government of saints here which was false. The then Chief Minister did not interact with the saints and listen to them. We trust Kamal Nath government and within nine months he is listening to Sant Samaj." (ANI)

