MP: Kamal Nath govt announces subsidised power charges for consumers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Among a host of key decisions, the Madhya Pradesh government announced subsidised power charges for consumers in the state here on Monday.

Power minister Priyavrat Singh and Public Relations minister PC Sharma briefed the press after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The government said that all consumers will be charged Rs one per unit up to a consumption of 100 units per month.

Further, the users consuming 100-150 units will be charged as per their slab and normal rates will be charged for consumption of over 150 units, the government added.

The government announced that it will launch 'Shudh Ke Liye Yudh Abhiyan", a campaign to combat food adulteration in the state.

A program will also be organised on Tuesday to commemorate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary and Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be attending the event.

The government also announced that midday meals will be provided to all private madrasas in Madhya Pradesh.

The ministers also informed that a committee has been constituted to settle all pension-related claims in the state. (ANI)

