MP: Kamal Nath visits ailing former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur in hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath visited former Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur at Narmada Hospital here on Thursday.

Gaur was admitted in the hospital on August 7 in a critical condition after his blood pressure dropped. The 89-year-old was put on a ventilator at Narmada Hospital after he complained of restlessness and dizziness.

Gaur served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005. (ANI)