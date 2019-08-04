MP: Kids risk lives to reach school after delay in bridge construction

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India] August 4 (ANI): In Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an unwarranted delay in construction of a bridge over a dam has been wreaking havoc, as it has left about 50 villages without road connectivity. This has forced the public--especially school children--to face unimaginable hardships.

School going students in the area have to put their lives at risk on a daily basis, just to reach their respective primary and higher secondary schools. Actually, the old bridge on the river was destroyed by a private road construction company in order to make way for the construction of a new bridge. Even as more than four months have passed since the old bridge was destroyed, the new bridge still needs to be constructed.

Because there is no bridge on the river, school kids have found a way to reach their school, albeit their way is dangerous and deadly. Shockingly, the kids jump off the pillars of the stop dam to cross the river and then reach their school. On days of floods, the kids wait for the flow of water to subside so that they can safely return home. These hardships have resulted in the residents unanimously asking the administration the question as to why the old bridge was destructed when it would take so much time to construct a new one.

Akhilesh Srivastava, one of the villagers said: "Our situation was better earlier. They should have not destroyed the old bridge if the new one was not going to be made any time sooner."

"School kids are facing a lot of problems. They have to walk for kilometers after getting down from the bus and they are late for school almost every day," he added.

Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, on the other hand, clarified that an advisory has been sent to all the schools in the impacted areas that children safety should be given utmost importance.

PR Bodhki, DPC, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan said: "I am aware of the situation and we are taking measures. We have issued an advisory to all the schools to not conduct classes in adverse situations. Safety of kids is of utmost importance."

Even as advisories have been circulated, these kids continue to risk their lives for their right to education. (ANI)