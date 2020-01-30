MP Kirron Kher seeks exemption to put flag on her vehicle, despite HC order

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher has written to Union Territory administration seeking an exemption from the Punjab and Haryana High Court order that banned the display of designations or description of offices on both private and government vehicles.

"Recently, Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High Court prohibited stickers and other exhibits mentioning designation and profession on private and official vehicles," Kher wrote in her letter.

"Being a Member of Parliament, I have to visit various places across the tricity for official and non-official work. The recognition of my vehicle must be in the knowledge of officials and general public. Therefore, I must be allowed to fly flag on my vehicle mentioning 'MP'," Kher said.

Recently, the High Court banned the display of designation, description of offices and unauthorized use of emblems on government and private vehicles. The MP from Chandigarh has sought permission to use a flag on her vehicle (ANI)

