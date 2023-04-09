MP lad's journey from small tribal village to India Under-19 Kabaddi champion

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): A 19-year-old from a small tribal village in Madhya Pradesh has made the State proud - from being selected in India's Under-19 Kabaddi team to helping the country register a victory on the world stage.

The youth, Sachin Kushram who hails from Rusa Mal village in Dindori district of the State has been the part of Indian under-19 Kabaddi team, which defeated Iran to win the final title. The under-19 Kabaddi match was played between February 26 and March 5 in Iran.



Speaking to ANI, Sachin said that he was first selected at the university level and then the trial for the Under-19 Indian Kabaddi team took place in which he got selected.

"After that we went to Iran to play a World Cup match. Our first match was held against Bangladesh and we defeated them. Similarly, we defeated Pakistan in the semi-finals and then played a final match against Iran. In the final match, a moment came in which we thought that we could lost the match but the team come back and won the final title," he added.





Sachin said that he pursued his primary education from Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Dindori. After that he studied in Jabalpur till Class 7 and studied in Katni till high school. He again returned to his home district and completed his higher secondary education. After that, he cracked CUET (Common University Entrance Test), got admission into college and subsequently was selected in Kabaddi from the University.

"I received full support from my father and he said play as much as you can, he will support me," Sachin said.



Sachin's father Manoj Kushram, who is a government teacher said, "I am very happy for my son. I want my son to bring laurels to the family, society, village, district, state and country through his game."

Sachin added that his parents, trainer Jagdish Kumble and coach Anoop Yadav had a special contribution in his achievement and with their help, he reached here. (ANI)

