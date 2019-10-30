MP: Lamentable that education is weak sector of state, says CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that it is lamentable that education is a weak sector in the state.

He was speaking on the first day of the Madhya Pradesh STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) Conference which is being organized in Minto Hall, Bhopal.

The two-day conference, inaugurated by Nath, will see the participation of School Education Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Chief Secretary SR Mohanty and about 400 subject-experts and academics from India and abroad.

Addressing the conclave, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said: "It is sad that education is the weakest region of Madhya Pradesh. The biggest change has happened in education. Today's era is an era of knowledge. We get education in college but we get knowledge every day."

He further said that his government is working in the field of education for the comprehensive development of the sector.

"Education is not just a medium of employment. The budget will get the building built, but the education system will not improve until the teacher does education with social service. Hence, we have to improve not only in building schools but also in the quality of teachers. The teachers have to think about their behaviour. We should never forget that it is education that builds our future," he added. (ANI)

