MP: Leader of Opposition Govind Singh returns tablet given by govt for budget, says it is Chinese

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly Govind Singh has returned the tablet given by the state government for the budget saying that it is Chinese.

Speaking in the state assembly on Thursday, Singh said, "The tablet assembled in China has been given to us. I oppose it. Now, we are giving it back."

On the contrary, state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra replied to Singh's statement in the house. Mishra replied in the assembly that 'assembled' means parts were assembled from different places. You (Govind Singh) were saying one day that tribal MLAs were not educated.

Responding to Mishra, Singh further said, "You are misleading the House. You may get voting done on the issue of Chinese tablets. I said that networks are not available in many places."

Nonetheless, after leaving the house, Govind Singh returned his and former CM Kamal Nath's tablets.

Speaking to ANI, LoP Singh said, "The country that killed our soldiers in Galwan Valley and the country which is continuously conspiring against our country, I will not accept the tablet made in such country. I have not pressured any of my colleagues, those who wish they can return it."

On the other hand, replying to Singh's statement, state Information Technology (IT) Minister Om Prakash Saklecha told ANI that it was their (Congress) job to protest. He should check his mobile phone where it has been manufactured and check how many chinese products are there in his house. It will take time to adapt everything by changing it. Five years ago, 90 percent of mobiles were Chinese manufactured and today slowly, 50 percent of mobiles are being made in India, so it takes its time.

BJP MLA from Mandsaur assembly constituency, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya told ANI, "It is an Apple tablet (iPad) not the Chinese tablet. Govind Singh should ask his own MLA Manoj Chouhan who appreciated the tab and this facility. This is the same Govind Singh who had said the tribal people, weak, illiterate and less educated. Singh might not know that his tribal MLAs are doctors who know how to use computers and tablets and Govind Singh is giving certificates about them that tribal people are less educated. Why Singh has said that the tribal are uneducated and they do not know how to use the tablet. His motive is not clear." (ANI)