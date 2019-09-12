MP: Locals carry pregnant woman on cot amid heavy rainfall

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A woman had to be carried on a cot by locals amid heavy rainfall in Sehore village, Madhya Pradesh.

Locals here had wade through an overflowing river in Sehore village, in order to take a pregnant lady to a hospital, in a makeshift stretcher.

Residents had to risk their lives in the absence of an ambulance amid heavy rainfall. (ANI)

