MP: Locals in Indore village attempt to revive drowned men by burying them in salt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In what seems to be a case of superstition, locals of Chitoda village in Sanwer area here buried two men who drowned, in mounds of salt in the belief that doing so would bring them back to life.

"The villagers were following instructions of a viral social media video. They buried the bodies in salt in an attempt to revive them, which is impossible," Indore Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Jadiya told ANI on Wednesday.

The two men identified as Kamlesh and Harish had drowned in a village lake on Sunday.

According to locals, it is a custom in Chitoda village to bathe in the lake on the occasion of Teej.

Four members of a family, including the deceased, had also come to take a bath in the lake when they started drowning. The locals tried to rescue them and rushed them all to the hospital where Kamlesh and Harish were declared brought dead.

After they were unsuccessful in reviving the two dead men, locals carried out the last rites of the duo. (ANI)

