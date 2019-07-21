MP: Locals thrash two for allegedly stealing bikes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A group people were seen thrashing two persons, accused of stealing bikes from Housing Board Colony area. They were later handed over to the police.

In the video, a crowd of locals is seen beating the two persons outside a police check-post. A policeman was seen intervening in a bid to stop the crowd from beating them.

Police said the locals had caught the two accused while stealing bikes and then dragged them to the police check-post.

Police have registered a case in this regard. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

