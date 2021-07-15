Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI)
MP: Lokayukta raids at govt officer's properties, found assets worth over Rs 4 cr

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 09:14 IST


Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Lokayukta team on Wednesday carried out searches at residential and commercial premises of an assistant land surveyor officer posted in Umaria district and found assets worth over Rs 4 crore.
The searches were conducted in Rewa, Umaria, Shahdol and Bhopal districts.

"We had received a complaint against officer Munendra Kumar Dubey, who is an assistant land survey officer on his wealth disproportionate to his income. We verified the facts provided by the complainant and registered a case and carried out the exercise at all the premises of the officer," said Pramendra Singh, Inspector Lokayukta on Wednesday.
"We found assets worth over Rs 4 crore including 1 kg gold at the properties of Munendra Kumar Dubey. Probe on," he added.
Further investigation is on. (ANI)

