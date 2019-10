MP: Lokayukta raids properties of state excise department's Assistant Commissioner

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:14 IST

Hazy morning in Delhi-NCR, air quality continues to be 'poor'

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): People residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad woke up to a hazy morning on Tuesday as the air quality index (AQI) dipped again to the poor category for the sixth consecutive day.