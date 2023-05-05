MP: LoP Govind Singh writes to Union Home Minister after Bajrang Dal activists vandalise Congress office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh assembly, Dr Govind Singh on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after Bajrang dal activists vandalised the Congress party office in Jabalpur district.

Singh demanded CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) protection at the offices of the District Congress Committee in the state.

The letter reads, "On Thursday (May 4), Bajrang Dal activists entered the District Congress Committee office in Jabalpur, vandalised it and Misbehaved with employees and created nuisance. During this, the police kept mute and and were watching the act."

"Bajrang Dal activists have become so bold that they are targeting Congress party offices without caring for the law and order. It is highly condemnable and shameful that workers of Bajrang dal openly attack the office of a political party in a democratic system. The situation will become clear after watching the video footage of the incident," the letter added.

"Therefore, you (Amit Shah) are requested to take strict action against Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) T K Vidyarthi and provide CISF protection to the district Congress offices in Madhya Pradesh," the letter further reads.



Besides, Singh told reporters, "This type of work is being done under the patronage of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

When asked whether Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Deepak Joshi is likely to join Congress party, Singh replied, "Deepak Joshi is not being respected in BJP. Joshi has clearly said that he is joining the Congress party. We welcome him and he will be given full respect in the party."

On the other hand, former CM Kamal Nath said, "It is a very wrong tradition to attack the Congress office. They (BJP) should remember that the time changes."

Notably, On Thursday, a group of Bajrang Dal activists took out a rally in Jabalpur district in protest of Congress manifesto for Karnataka elections about banning Bajrang Dal. They reached the district Congress office, vandalised and created nuisance.

Nonetheless, Bajrang Dal activists were denying the vandalism incident. They claimed that Congress workers wearing saffron carried out the incident. They also said that Congress did not have the guts to ban Bajrang Dal. Congress party was comparing them with PFI which was highly objectionable. (ANI)

