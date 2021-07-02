MP: Mad dash for COVID-19 vaccines creates stampede-like situation at vaccination centre

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): A stampede-like situation was seen at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Lodhikheda of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district as people rushed to get their COVID-19 shot.

Visuals from the incident showed scores of people pouring into the vaccination centre as the gate of the vaccination centre lifted. A few people at the front tripped and fell while the crowd behind stepped and ran ahead.

Some made attempts to rescue those who had fallen at the front. Many were also seen throwing chairs aside to make way. While a few were seen wearing face masks, social distancing was evidently not maintained.



This comes amid what has been called the 'world's largest vaccination drive." The Centre's vaccination policy is currently in play. 75 per cent of all COVID-19 vaccines are distributed to states for free by the Central government.

Over the last few days, several states have reported a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines from the Centre.



On Thursday, a vaccination drive in Indore that was intended to run for 10 days from June 21 to June 30, was cut short to only five days, owing to a shortage. The city also failed to achieve the targeted number of vaccinations.

According to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Indore, Dr BS Setya, about 8 lakh vaccinations were to be completed in 10 days, but due to a shortage of vaccines, the health department had only vaccinated around 6.20 lakh people by running the drive only for five days.

"From June 19 to June 27, about 5 lakh 49 thousand 370 vaccines had come for the campaign and some more were in stock. So 6,20,492 people have been vaccinated so far," Setya said on Thursday.

Union Ministers, however, have maintained that there is no such shortage after opposition leaders pointed out the reported dearth of the critical injection.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday said that vaccination speed had picked up and 11.50 cr doses were given in June.

"States have already been informed in advance about COVID-19 Vaccine supplies for July. This info was shared with states 15 days prior, along with details about day-wise supply. A total of 12 crore doses shall be made available in July. Pvt hospital supply will be over and above this," the Union Health Minister tweeted.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,13,08,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state. This includes 1,87,62,997 first doses and 25,45,187 second doses. (ANI)

