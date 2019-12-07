MP: Main Vyapam accused seen at event attended by CM Kamal Nath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): The main accused in the Vyapam scam case was seen at a school event attended by Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Saturday.

Jagdish Sagar, the accused, was seen during the prize distribution programme at Daily College School here.

The programme was also attended by Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Sagar, who was wearing black spectacles, initially tried to avert cameras of media persons and left the venue later.

Notably, Congress had targeted the BJP government over large scale corruption in Vyapam during the last Assembly elections. Sagar is seen as the principal architect of the mega scam and was arrested in the case. (ANI)

