MP makes thermal screening mandatory for people arriving from Maharashtra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Monday issued an order to make thermal screening mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases in that state.

The home department in an order dated February 22, 2021, has asked collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Siwni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and districts bordering Maharashtra to convene a meeting of district crisis management committees over COVID-19.

The decision was also taken in view of the upcoming fairs when devotees from Maharashtra visit Madhya Pradesh in large numbers.



The department has asked the District Collectors to apprise it by February 24 about the decisions made in the meeting of district crisis management committees over COVID-19.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count in nearly four months, while Madhya Pradesh reported 299 positive cases, taking its tally to 2,59,427, while four deaths pushed the toll to 3,854 in the state. (ANI)





