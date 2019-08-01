MP: Man accuses Cong leader of committing fraud on pretext of ticket allocation

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A local resident accused a Congress functionary of allegedly duping him on the pretext of allocating a ticket to contest elections during last year's assembly polls.

Dindori SP ML Solanki said, "District resident Ajeet Dhurve has given a written complaint against Irfan Malik. He had alleged that Malik took him to various places on pretext of getting an assembly ticket during last elections. He has accused Malik of duping him of Rs 3.85 lakh".

We have registered a case under IPC section 420 and under SC/ST act as the complainant belongs to this category, the district police chief added.

Police are investigating the case. (ANI)

