Dindori SP ML Solanki briefing reporters about the case.
Dindori SP ML Solanki briefing reporters about the case.

MP: Man accuses Cong leader of committing fraud on pretext of ticket allocation

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:50 IST

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A local resident accused a Congress functionary of allegedly duping him on the pretext of allocating a ticket to contest elections during last year's assembly polls.
Dindori SP ML Solanki said, "District resident Ajeet Dhurve has given a written complaint against Irfan Malik. He had alleged that Malik took him to various places on pretext of getting an assembly ticket during last elections. He has accused Malik of duping him of Rs 3.85 lakh".
We have registered a case under IPC section 420 and under SC/ST act as the complainant belongs to this category, the district police chief added.
Police are investigating the case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:20 IST

Jharkhand: Most wanted thief beaten to death by villagers in Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR in the incident in which a most wanted thief was allegedly beaten to death by residents of the Chihuntia village here, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Y S Ramesh on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:12 IST

Aligarh: City Mufti appeals to Muslims to avoid Namaz on roads,...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Days after district administration banned all types of religious activities on the roads, City Mufti Mohammad Khalif Hameed has also urged all administrators of mosques and those offering prayers in them to avoid using roads for Namaz and instead use the t

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:11 IST

BJP should answer question raised by Barabanki school girl:...

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked BJP, the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh, to answer the question of Barabanki school girl who posed a tough question to the police officer on women security at an awareness programme on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:01 IST

Brother of slain CRPF jawan wants to join security force to wipe...

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The brother of a slain CRPF jawan, who lost his life in an IED blast on recently, wants to join the same force to give a befitting reply to Naxals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:57 IST

Hyderabad: CM KCR reviews power sectors, assures electricity...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday held a review meeting on the power sector at Pragathi Bhavan and assured that the government would give necessary financial support to the Telangana Electricity Organisations and would extend all the suppor

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:20 IST

Congress asks Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Congress party issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from 11 am till the adjournment of the House from August 1-7.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:13 IST

Barabanki schoolgirl grills UP police on Unnao rape survivor case

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A schoolgirl posed some tough questions to Uttar Pradesh police officials here who were delivering a lecture to students about women's safety.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:35 IST

Jodhpur: Man abducted, killed; three relatives detained

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): A man was abducted and killed allegedly by three of his relatives including two maternal-uncles in Chamu village of the Jodhpur district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:09 IST

Madhya Pradesh: BJP legislator accuses Cong of offering money to...

Vijaypur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the state has accused Congress of offering him money to switch loyalty.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:44 IST

Maharashtra: MP, MLA conduct mosquito fogging drive in Amravati city

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): While it is very common for lawmakers to listen to woes of citizens from their constituency and direct concerned official, it isn't very often for them to be seen getting their hands dirty to resolve such issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:27 IST

Hapur: Kanwariyas caught drinking at banks of Ganga; police assure action

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A group of 'Kanwariyas' (pilgrims) was seen drinking liquor at Garhmukteshwar Ghat here in a purported video that went viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Heavy Rainfall: Operations halted at Vadodara Airport

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall pounding Vadodara, operations are halted at Vadodara Airport till 9 am on Friday.

Read More
iocl