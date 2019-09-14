MP: Man allegedly dies while performing 'naagin dance' during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly died while performing 'naagin dance' during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni.

The video of the incident went viral, featuring two men dancing on the 'naagin' beat.

"We haven't received any complaint from the kin of the deceased man. We got to know about this incident through our police in-charge. We haven't received any information of crime involved in this matter yet," said Kamlesh Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Seoni.

As seen in the viral video, two men were dancing on the 'naagin' beat and suddenly one of the men allegedly fell on the floor and died. (ANI)

