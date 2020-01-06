MP: Man arrested for creating fake Facebook account of woman

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Cyber police has arrested a man for creating a fake Facebook account of a woman and uploading her morphed pictures purportedly for breaking up her proposed marriage by tarnishing her reputation.

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Prashant Rajak from Sagar district who befriended the woman on Facebook.

According to police, when the accused came to know that the girl was getting married he created her fake account and sent morphed pictures and vulgar comments to her future in-laws and husband.

Police also said that the accused had proposed marriage to the woman, which she rejected.

The case was registered on the basis of the complaint by the victim and police zeroed on to Rajak and subsequently arrested him.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

