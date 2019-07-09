MP: Man attempts self-immolation outside SP office over police inaction

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): A man, identified as Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal, tried to immolate himself outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh alleging police inaction against a person who had been trying to extort money from him.

Kanhaiya set himself on fire on Monday after dousing petrol but was saved by police personnel who rushed him to the district hospital. He is reportedly in a critical state having sustained 90 per cent burns.

Speaking about the harassment he faced, Kanhaiya said that a man called Aman Maharaj had been troubling him from time to time for money. "Aman has been trying to extort money from me. He has been pestering me for a while now. I approached the police to register a complaint against him and get justice. However, they did not provide any help, that is why I decided to immolate myself," he said.

Following the incident, police have booked the accused and initiated a probe in the matter. "We have booked the accused, Aman Maharaj, under Section 384 and 327 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). He allegedly tried to extort money from Kanhaiya and blamed him for stealing his motorcycle. Kanhaiya tried to approach the SP in order to file a complaint against Aman, failing which he set himself on fire outside the SP office on Monday," Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Chhatarpur, Umesh Shukla, said. (ANI).

