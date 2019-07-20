MP man beaten to death for allegedly stealing peacock

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A man was beaten to death by a group of villagers for allegedly stealing a peacock in Lasudiya village here on Saturday.

ASP RK Mishra said, "The incident is of Lasuria village. Heera Lal along with three of his friends stole peacock from there. Villagers caught them and around nine-ten villagers assaulted them. Heera Lal got injured in it."

"Soon after information was received at Police Station, the Station House Officer (SHO) along with other policemen reached the spot and took him away. Heera Lal died in the hospital due to injuries," Mishra added.

A case has been lodged against the accused persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST Act and all the accused named in the FIR have been arrested.

"There is peace in the village. We are keeping an eye on both sides. The situation is normal," said Mishra. (ANI)

