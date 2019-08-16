MP: Man gets washed away while trying to cross overflowing bridge in Rajgarh

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:29 IST

Situation under control in J-K, authorities to review restrictions

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Friday will review the situation of the areas where restrictions were not lifted after the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people at a time, government sources said.