MP: Man in intoxicated condition climbs tiger enclosure fence, rescued and handed over to police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A man in intoxicated condition climbed on the fence of the tiger enclosure at the zoological park in Indore on Friday. He was rescued and later handed over to the police.

The accused man has been identified as Vijay. He was caught by the guards when they noticed him climbing the fence.

Once the man was caught down, he was handed over to the police. (ANI)

